Fuze Partners with Verint

Fuze, a cloud-based communications provider, is partnering with Verint on integrated cloud workforce management and contact center solutions. Fuze Contact Center users will now have access to integrations with Verint Workforce Management solutions to streamline contact center scheduling and forecasting.

"With its open architecture, the Verint Cloud Platform supports integrations with solutions that elevate customer and employee experiences for businesses of all sizes, and we are pleased to provide Fuze Contact Center users with intuitive workforce management capabilities," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement. "We're committed to providing cloud solutions that power today's evolving workforce, meet increasing consumer interaction volumes and demands, and deliver differentiated experiences."

"Over the last year, the contact center experience has proven to be a critical touchpoint for enterprises to drive engagement and ensure customer success," said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer of Fuze, in a statement. "As the global workforce becomes increasingly distributed, we know there isn't a one-size-fits-all contact center experience, which is why we are committed to enhancing Fuze Contact Center to help global enterprises meet the demands of the ever-changing digital landscape. This partnership combines our world-class contact center solution with Verint's workforce management applications to deliver a truly superior collaboration experience for agents, employees, and customers alike."