Fuze Adds Contact Center Updates and Envision Integration

Fuze, a cloud communications provider, has added features to its Fuze Contact Center and partnered with Envision to improve workforce engagement management and quality assurance for contact centers.

Fuze Contact Center, a fully integrated offering within the Fuze platform, provides a holistic view of contact center activities and deeper insight into agent performance. To assist supervisors who are training new employees or coaching agents who need more assistance, Fuze Contact Center now includes an agent-centric supervisor view providing detailed insights into specific agent actions and behaviors. For mobile supervisors, tablet access provides enhanced mobility, while maintaining agent and queue visibility, monitoring, and control when on the move.

Through its partnership with Envision, Fuze customers now have access to Envision Click2Coach, a workforce engagement and speech analytics solution with voice and screen recording, desktop and speech analytics, manual and automated evaluations, quality management, and coaching.