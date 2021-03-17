Fuze Adds Contact Center Updates and Envision Integration

Fuze, a cloud communications provider, has added features to its Fuze Contact Center and partnered with Envision to improve workforce engagement management and quality assurance for contact centers.
Fuze Contact Center, a fully integrated offering within the Fuze platform, provides a holistic view of contact center activities and deeper insight into agent performance. To assist supervisors who are training new employees or coaching agents who need more assistance, Fuze Contact Center now includes an agent-centric supervisor view providing detailed insights into specific agent actions and behaviors. For mobile supervisors, tablet access provides enhanced mobility, while maintaining agent and queue visibility, monitoring, and control when on the move.
Through its partnership with Envision, Fuze customers now have access to Envision Click2Coach, a workforce engagement and speech analytics solution with voice and screen recording, desktop and speech analytics, manual and automated evaluations, quality management, and coaching.
"An engaged and effective agent workforce that delivers world-class customer experiences is critical in today's competitive environment," said Rodney Kuhn, founder and CEO of Envision, in a statement. "With the unique capabilities of Click2Coach on the Fuze collaboration platform, enterprise organizations can now meet critical customer service objectives by empowering their contact center with the cloud-based communications analytics required to drive successful experiences."
"At Fuze, we are committed to empowering organizations to meet evolving customer expectations around reliable and efficient contact center experiences," said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer of Fuze, in a statement. "Our continued enhancements to Fuze Contact Center and partnerships with workforce engagement management and quality assurance experts empower enterprise organizations to drive employee engagement and provide a superior customer experience, while continuing to adapt to the demands of distributed work."