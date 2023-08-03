Freshworks Launches Customer Service Suite

Freshworks today launched its artificial intelligence-powered Customer Service Suite, which brings together self-service bots, agent-led conversational messaging, and automated ticketing management in one solution.

Uniting Freshchat, Freshdesk, and the Freddy AI generative AI platforms, the Freshworks Customer Service Suite enables companies to do the following:

Automate and personalize self-service across channels. Freddy Self Service AI-powered bots work across channels to help customers find answers and deflect tickets.

Supercharge agent productivity and collaboration. Freddy Copilot equips agents with next-best-action suggestions and streamlines workflows. Integration with an advanced ticketing system promotes teamwork among departments.

Leverage actionable insights. Freddy Insights continuously analyzes data to surface key issues, make recommendations to fix those issues, and generate reports using conversational prompts.