Forty 7 Ronin and GM Voices Partner

Forty 7 Ronin, a provider of interactive voice response (IVR) design and deployment, has partnered with GM Voices, a provider of professionally-recorded voices for IVR, auto attendant, call routing, text-to-speech creation, in-car GPS, and telematics applications. The two companies have combined their product and service portfolios to offer an IVR Optimization Service package to improve IVR and contact center performance.

Specifically, Forty 7 Ronin and GM Voices will perform these services:

Voice recording in more than 100 languages;

Persona development and audience engagement;

Establishing call center metrics directly impacted by the IVR system, including average handling time, call abandon rate, call containment rate, zero out rate, and agent-productivity measurements;

VUI and IVR design and development, including mapping call flows, creating function-point analysis, business process flows, competitive analysis, IVR system design, implementation, and testing;

IVR performance tuning, including transcribing and monitoring calls to reduce out-of-grammar utterances; fixing confusing menus to reduce caller frustration; and instituting virtual queuing to book appointments or let customers wait remotely.