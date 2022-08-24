Forethought Launches Assist Automations

Forethought today launched Assist Automations, an extension of its Assist product that allows customers to streamline the agent experience with automated workflows.

Agents can automate tasks by building end-to-end customer service workflows that include a mix of processes and actions. Use cases include looking up shipping status, finding order numbers, processing refunds, reporting issues, and more.

"The automations will help streamline the agent experience with easy implementation. Other products have similar features but require more manual work and coding. We've simplified it considerably," said Mike Larsen, Assist product manager at Forethought, in a statement.

Some early customers have already seen value from Assist Automations.

"At Sauce Labs, our support engineers deal with repetitive tasks and processes when resolving cases. With Assist Automations, these types of requests can be automated, enabling agents to boost productivity and solve customer issues quickly," said Matt Dunn, senior director of global customer support at Sauce Labs, in a statement.

Assist Automations connects to third-party systems like Shopify and Salesforce and allows agents to surface relevant customer information in real time and take action right within their help desks.