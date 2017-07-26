ForeSee Updates ForeSee CX Suite

ForeSee today released the latest version of ForeSee CX Suite to help companies manage all their customer experience intelligence rom one place.
"ForeSee's new release builds on our vision to give companies everything they need to identify and act on critical customer experience issues across the complete customer journey for all channels, powered by the certainty of our scientifically proven model," said Pete Daffern, CEO of ForeSee, in a statement. "Providing a fantastic omnichannel customer experience is the last frontier of differentiation for companies. Today's enhancements to ForeSee CX Suite, combined with the best infrastructure in the industry, reinforce our commitment to helping companies engage a powerful and strategic solution to win on customer experience."