Fonolo Enhances Its Call-Back System

Fonolo, a provider of cloud-based call-back solutions for the call center, has released a new call-back platform with a breadth of new features supporting increased security, reporting, customization, and accessibility.

"Our goal is to empower companies with the most advanced call-back solution on the market today," said Mike Pultz, chief technology officer at Fonolo, in a statement. "Many of the upgrades we've made, from additional API functionality to enterprise security features, will allow our customers to more deeply integrate with our platform."

Fonolo's new call-back platform incorporates the following improvements: