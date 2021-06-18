Fonative Is Now STIR/SHAKEN-Compliant

Fonative is now digitally signing calls placed on its cloud-based communications platform, assuring that its contact and call center customers' outbound calls are compliant with U.S. Federal Communications Commission anti-robocall requirements. The call signing process, known as STIR/SHAKEN, requires telecom providers to be able to attest that calling parties are who they claim to be, and that an approved robocalling mitigation process is in place.

Fonative is signing calls placed to the PSTN from call and contact center agents using desk phones, softphones, and Fonative's WebRTC-based Secure Agent Communicator.

"The technical, administrative, and procedural steps required to be able to authenticate calls are not simple," said Steve Smith, founder and CEO of Fonative, in a statement. "We've made this new process seamless to the call and contact centers we work with, which results in those customers making over 1 million compliant calls a day that are each regulatory ready well before the June 30 deadline imposed by the FCC."

The Fonative API also verifies inbound calls to help call centers detect when their agents are being phished.