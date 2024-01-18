Five9's Intelligent CX Platform Is on Google Cloud Marketplace

Five9's Intelligent CX Platform, its complete cloud contact center solution, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Five9 continues to evolve and expand our routes to market to make it simpler for our enterprise customers to procure and utilize Five9 technology. Google Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop destination for enterprises, and we are excited that it now includes the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform," said Dan Burkland, president and chief revenue officer of Five9, in a statement.

"Bringing Five9 to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage the Intelligent CX Platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Five9 can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."