Five9 to Acquire Aceyus

Five9, a customer experience platform provider, will acquire Aceyus, a provider of advanced data integration and analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Using pre-built integrations, Aceyus' software ingests data from CRM, workforce engagement management systems, multiple automatic call distributors, communication platforms, digital channels, intelligent virtual agents and other key sources of customer data. Aceyus will enable Five9 to access this contextual data to optimize, predict and deliver personalized customer journeys.

"Aceyus' customer base includes many Fortune 100 companies and joint accounts with Five9, including some of our largest prospects and customers around the globe. The addition of Aceyus will extend our platform to further facilitate the migration of large enterprise customers to the cloud and to leverage contextual data to deliver personalized experiences," said Mike Burkland, Five9's CEO and chairman, in a statement. "Aceyus is a market leader in removing data complexity and delivering analytics for some of the world's largest enterprises. We believe Aceyus' breadth of capabilities to ingest, normalize, and analyze data across a wide range of data sources is unmatched. Together, we will enhance the differentiation of the Five9 platform to deliver data-driven, personalized customer journeys and enable the world's largest enterprises to seamlessly move to the cloud. We are thrilled to have the Aceyus team join Five9."

"Aceyus is incredibly proud to join Five9, a leading global CX platform provider and true industry innovator in AI and automation. Building on our successful partnership, shared vision, and well-aligned cultures, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers, empowering them with comprehensive insights and tools to drive business transformation and exceptional customer experiences. I look forward to the boundless opportunities and growth that lie ahead as we write the next chapter of success together as part of the Five9 family," Mike Ary, Aceyus' CEO, president, and co-founder, said in a statement.

"Contact centers are a veritable treasure trove of data, especially as market leaders have moved to create CX platforms that include IVAs, digital engagement, and WEM," said Sheila McGee-Smith, principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. "To be valuable, however, contact center data must be combined with information from applications and departments across the enterprise. In our fast-paced, generative AI world, it's not about collecting data; it's about ensuring the data is available, accessible, and liberated from data silos to create new insights and intelligence to personalize experiences for end-user customers."