Five9 Updates Its Cloud Contact Center Platform

Five9, a cloud contact center systems provider, has added capabilities that help businesses deliver more engaging and unified customer journeys across digital and voice channels and between virtual and live agents. These features include rich media for digital and voice channels, multimodal engagement capabilities, real-time language translation, enhanced developer tools for Five9 IVA Studio users, and integrated analytics to optimize interactions.

"This release further extends our approach of embedding AI into the core Five9 platform," said Callan Schebella, executive vice president of product management at Five9, in a statement. "The integration of Five9 IVA Studio and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center enhances collaborative intelligence, a unique integration created by Five9 that combines and amplifies the abilities of contact center workers, AI, and business intelligence to improve the service experience for customers and agents. Our latest innovations make adding, expanding, and integrating channels easier and less resource-intensive with unified deployment, interaction handling, and real-time analytics across every channel."

With rich media controls, customers can send and receive digital content, such as images, documents, video, audio, and buttons to link, reply, post back, and add a location when using Five9 digital experiences powered by Five9 Digital IVA and Five9 Messenger. Additionally, companies can now transform self-service on the voice channel into a multimodal experience.

Companies can also serve a broader multilingual audience while simplifying staff requirements using the new real-time translation capabilities on Five9 Messenger.

The Five9 IVA Studio workflow design environment has been enhanced with more visibility into previous edits and into which users are editing the same workflow.

Studio has added more powerful programing tools, including support for JavaScript, and the ability to control Studio through APIs.

Studio has also been enhanced to support more natural language processing (NLP) engines, including IBM Watson Assistant and Google Dialogflow Knowledgebase, which enables developers to deploy FAQ-style applications by simply pointing to a web-based URL that contains a list of FAQs.

Additionally, Five9 has expanded its partnership with LumenVox. Leveraging LumenVox's speech recognition platform, powered by neural networks, Five9 Studio enables real-time analysis of customer calls to better understand customer intent.

Five9 Analytics integrates state-of-the-art business intelligence with Five9 operational data to create a contact center intelligence platform. Users can gain performance insights across self-service and live channels to identify where workflows can be added or improved.

Five9 Analytics provides an analytics-ready unified data repository. With this release, Five9 simplifies creating custom reports, dashboards, and metrics to measure unique key performance indicators.