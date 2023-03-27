Five9 Supports Microsoft Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework 2.0

Five9 today released a version of the Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which includes support for the Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework (CIF) 2.0.

The new integration enables agents to handle and switch between voice and digital interactions within the Dynamics 365 interface.

The Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 extends the existing partnership between Five9 and Microsoft and combines contact center controls natively in a single user interface to capture, view, manage, and share every customer interaction throughout the customer journey. With support for CIF 2.0, agents can now work in multiple channels, including voice, email, or chat, simultaneously in Dynamics 365, to manage and address incoming customer inquiries in real time. Service interactions flow across channels with data and context intact.