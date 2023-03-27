Five9 Supports Microsoft Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework 2.0

Five9 today released a version of the Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which includes support for the Dynamics 365 Channel Integration Framework (CIF) 2.0.
The new integration enables agents to handle and switch between voice and digital interactions within the Dynamics 365 interface.
The Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 extends the existing partnership between Five9 and Microsoft and combines contact center controls natively in a single user interface to capture, view, manage, and share every customer interaction throughout the customer journey. With support for CIF 2.0, agents can now work in multiple channels, including voice, email, or chat, simultaneously in Dynamics 365, to manage and address incoming customer inquiries in real time. Service interactions flow across channels with data and context intact.
"With support for CIF 2.0, Five9 is empowering agents to provide more connected customer journeys, while continuing to build on the success of our relationship with Microsoft and the increased demand to support organizations using Microsoft Dynamics 365, Teams, and Azure solutions," said Scott Black, regional vice president for business development at Five9, in a statement. "The integration between Five9 and Microsoft enables customers to benefit from the alignment across the organizations, and we are pleased to continue to improve the customer service experience with our unified solution."
"The continued growth of our long-term relationship with Five9 enables our mutual customers access to robust solutions in contact center and CRM to deliver an integrated, robust CX platform. Five9 continues to enhance their contact center integrations for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Teams, specifically with this latest Channel Integration Framework (CIF) 2.0 for multisession applications support," said Toby Bowers, general manager of industry, apps and data product marketing at Microsoft, in a statement.