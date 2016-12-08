Five9 Named a Premier Partner of Zendesk

Five9 has been named a Premier Telephony Partner of Zendesk. The expanded partnership combines Five9's cloud contact center solution with Zendesk's advanced customer service platform.

Five9 was selected as a Premier Telephony Partner by Zendesk based on the number of successful customers, the depth of integration with Zendesk Support, and overall quality of the customer experience. This recognizes the investment Five9 has made bringing together the Five9 Virtual Contact Center (VCC) and Zendesk Support, which enables a seamless user experience and empowers contact center agents to deliver robust customer care. The joint solution of Five9 and Zendesk delivers a turnkey, cloud-based contact center solution that is already being used by companies like SwimOutlet.com, an online swim shop. As a result of this selection, Zendesk and Five9 are deepening their investment in the joint customer experience from discovery, purchase, and implementation to ongoing success and support.

"Leveraging the integrated solution provided by Five9 and Zendesk has empowered our agents by giving them the tools and information they need to deliver a positive experience to our customers, which helps create brand loyalty. With this integration we have an improved platform and can offer greater capabilities to our agents located around the world," said Jaime Benes, vice president of customer experiences at SwimOutlet.com, in a statement.

"We want every Zendesk customer to experience the benefits of integrated phone support," said Ryan Nichols, general manager of Zendesk Talk, in a statement. "The deep integration that Five9 has built with Zendesk Support is leading our joint customers to more productive agents, more informed managers, and most importantly, happier customers."

"Five9 is committed to helping our customers deliver a great experience through engaged agents and personalized service. We've been impressed with the high level of customer satisfaction that Zendesk has achieved, and we're excited to partner with Zendesk to provide tremendous value with a tightly integrated, easy-to-use, comprehensive solution," said Mike Burkland, president and CEO of Five9, in a statement. "We're also very happy with our joint go-to-market activities that are helping both companies to gain more exposure and win more deals."