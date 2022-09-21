Five9 Launches Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony

Five9 has introduced Five9 Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, the latest evolution of its integration with Salesforce. The app is also available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Five9's integration with Service Cloud Voice allows users to connect certified telephony solutions into Service Cloud Voice, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience.

Using the Five9 for Service Cloud Voice adapter, contact center leaders can do the following:

Enable agents to use the core telephony controls blended within the Salesforce omnichannel widget;

Receive inbound screen pops and search for previous interactions;

Access call logging information so agents have full context to previous interactions; and

Create an engine for sales, marketing, customer service, support and ticket management where data is shared across systems.