Five9 Launches Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony

Five9 has introduced Five9 Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, the latest evolution of its integration with Salesforce. The app is also available on the Salesforce AppExchange.
Five9's integration with Service Cloud Voice allows users to connect certified telephony solutions into Service Cloud Voice, creating a unified agent and digital channel experience.
Using the Five9 for Service Cloud Voice adapter, contact center leaders can do the following:
"With Service Cloud Voice Partner Telephony, Five9 is building our proven track record of success and leadership to implement, add value, and support innovations with Salesforce," said Dan Burkland, president of Five9, in a statement. "The integration between Five9 and Salesforce enables customers to benefit from continuous product innovation. We are pleased to place the power of the Five9 portfolio at the fingertips of users to help them reimagine their customer experience."
"With Five9 for Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, the company affirms its commitment to ensure that joint customers can provide enhanced customer journeys and provide connected, personalized service from anywhere on one digital engagement platform," said Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "The integration also enables businesses to reimagine their employee experience by enhancing agent productivity, efficiency, and engagement."
"The Five9 Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony integration is a welcome addition to the Service Cloud Voice ecosystem," said Ryan Nichols, senior vice president and general manager of Service Cloud Contact Center at Salesforce, in a statement. "The expansion of Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony enables customers to integrate the telephony experience natively within the agent work space, combined with CRM data, process, and voice intelligence."