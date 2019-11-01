Five9 Launches Five9 Einstein Engagement Bot on Salesforce AppExchange

Five9 has launched the Five9 Einstein Engagement Bot on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

This integration enables Salesforce's Einstein Bot to engage with customers, determine their intents, provide quick answers or, if necessary, intelligently escalate to chat or a phone call back from an agent. In the case of escalation, the full context of the Einstein Bot interaction is leveraged for routing to the best agent and passed to the agent.

"Five9 believes that this is part of the continuing journey to providing better customer experience," said Anand Chandrasekaran, Five9's executive vice president of product management, in a statement. "We believe that [artificial intelligence] will transform the future of the contact center, empowering agents to be [customer experrience] superheroes who provide efficient and extraordinary experiences to their customers."

"We love seeing our partners build solutions like the Five9 Einstein Engagement Bot on AppExchange, as we realize our ecosystem is a big part of what brings the Salesforce vision to life," said Taksina Eammano, vice president of product management, AI, and automation at Salesforce.com, in a statement. "Giving customers the ability to tap into automated solutions such as this empowers them to provide quicker resolution times, better customer experience, and create brand loyalists."