Five9 Launches FastTrack Program Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center, technology, has launched the Five9 FastTrack Program to help companies quickly transition to a work-from-home contact center as COVID-19 continues to push businesses to a remote work model.

"Five9 is proud to launch our Five9 FastTrack program to deliver unwavering support to businesses, their customers, and their employees," said Dan Burkland, Five9's president, in a statement. "Our sales and services teams are committed to rapidly deploying contact center agents to the cloud with our all-in-one work from home solution, allowing people to keep working, stay connected, and be safe."

The Five9 FastTrack Program offers the following:

Rapid remote implementation and deployment in as little as 48 hours;

Affordable monthly pricing;

Flexible contracts allowing for expedited ramp up and ability to scale back down to normal levels without contract changes;

Seamless Zoom Phone integration.