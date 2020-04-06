Five9 Launches FastTrack Program Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center, technology, has launched the Five9 FastTrack Program to help companies quickly transition to a work-from-home contact center as COVID-19 continues to push businesses to a remote work model.
"Five9 is proud to launch our Five9 FastTrack program to deliver unwavering support to businesses, their customers, and their employees," said Dan Burkland, Five9's president, in a statement. "Our sales and services teams are committed to rapidly deploying contact center agents to the cloud with our all-in-one work from home solution, allowing people to keep working, stay connected, and be safe."
The Five9 FastTrack Program offers the following:
- Rapid remote implementation and deployment in as little as 48 hours;
- Affordable monthly pricing;
- Flexible contracts allowing for expedited ramp up and ability to scale back down to normal levels without contract changes;
- Seamless Zoom Phone integration.
"Five9 gives us control and the ability to communicate with customers no matter where the agent might sit," said Rebecca Arwood, director of customer service at Under Armour, in a statement.