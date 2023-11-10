Five9 Launches Education-Specific Contact Center Solution

Five9 has launched a OneStudent, a cloud-based contact center solution custom crafted for the education industry.

With Five9 OneStudent, higher educational institutions can do the following:

  • Engage students on the channel of their choice: voice, SMS, chat, social, video, and more;
  • Improve advisor productivity with omnichannel controls and data integration, while giving managers better visibility into their performance;
  • Bring overall agility and scalability across all contact centers while moving operations into the cloud.

"Student expectations have dramatically shifted. They want rapid answers to conversations that cross channels of their choice. Attention spans are brief," said Jeff Woodland, director of industry marketing at Five9, in a statement. "Prospective students won't wait for an answer about financial aid from one institution when Google can provide other alternatives in one click. But many institutions are stuck with legacy systems, fierce departmental rivalries over IT budget dollars, and a student workforce manning the phones and chats that insists technology be easy to use."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library