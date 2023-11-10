Five9 Launches Education-Specific Contact Center Solution

Five9 has launched a OneStudent, a cloud-based contact center solution custom crafted for the education industry.

With Five9 OneStudent, higher educational institutions can do the following:

"Student expectations have dramatically shifted. They want rapid answers to conversations that cross channels of their choice. Attention spans are brief," said Jeff Woodland, director of industry marketing at Five9, in a statement. "Prospective students won't wait for an answer about financial aid from one institution when Google can provide other alternatives in one click. But many institutions are stuck with legacy systems, fierce departmental rivalries over IT budget dollars, and a student workforce manning the phones and chats that insists technology be easy to use."