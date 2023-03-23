Five9 Expands Partnership with Invoca

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center systems, and Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence technology, have expanded their partnership to deliver a joint solution that enables deeper insight into real-time data throughout the entire customer journey and brings contact center and marketing teams closer together.

This customized solution, called PreSense combines the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with Invoca's conversation intelligence technology, giving contact center agents visibility into callers' digital journeys before calls take place.

Additionally, PreSense helps contact centers optimize the blend of automation and live assistance. Based on pre-call journey data, customers are connected directly to skilled agents with specialized product expertise to guide them through complex purchases, while routine calls, such as checking order status, can be routed to a Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent.