Five9 Expands Partnership with Invoca

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center systems, and Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence technology, have expanded their partnership to deliver a joint solution that enables deeper insight into real-time data throughout the entire customer journey and brings contact center and marketing teams closer together.
This customized solution, called PreSense combines the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform with Invoca's conversation intelligence technology, giving contact center agents visibility into callers' digital journeys before calls take place.
Additionally, PreSense helps contact centers optimize the blend of automation and live assistance. Based on pre-call journey data, customers are connected directly to skilled agents with specialized product expertise to guide them through complex purchases, while routine calls, such as checking order status, can be routed to a Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent.
"The more an agent knows about a caller, the better the experience they can provide. We now have a way to share rich pre-call insight directly in Five9, providing contact centers with data that reveals the exact state of mind of the caller," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "We are proud to launch this joint solution, which was built from a mutual vision to modernize the customer experience with actionable data and seamless automation."
"At Five9, we recognize that our partners play a key role in delivering customer business outcomes. Our combined solutions enable real customer revenue growth through an integrated digital-to-voice conversation experience, empowering agents to provide the personalized experience today's consumers demand. This new solution is a result of market demand to connect the contact center to the rest of the business and a strong partnership and commitment by both of us to take contact centers to the cloud and deliver memorable customer experiences," Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president of Five9's global partner organization, said in a statement.