Five9 Creates Joint Offering with Zoom

p>Five9, a provider of cloud contact center technology, has partnered with Zoom Video Communications to create a cloud-to-cloud telephony integration between Zoom Phone and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.
This integration allows calls to be seamlessly routed between the Zoom Phone unified communications application and Five9. It features direct network peering over a private network and will enable the following:
"Seamlessly connecting callers between the Zoom cloud and Five9 enables organizations to optimize interaction between their contact center and UC platforms," said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, in a statement. "We are excited to work together with Zoom to create the best product experience possible with the shared focus on making every customer happy."
"We are pleased to further our collaboration with Five9," said Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, in a statement. "This integration with Five9 ensures that our joint customers have access to the market-leading solution that encompasses meetings, unified communications, and contact center."