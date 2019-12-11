Five9 Creates Joint Offering with Zoom

p>Five9, a provider of cloud contact center technology, has partnered with Zoom Video Communications to create a cloud-to-cloud telephony integration between Zoom Phone and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

This integration allows calls to be seamlessly routed between the Zoom Phone unified communications application and Five9. It features direct network peering over a private network and will enable the following:

  • Calls to general numbers can be automatically redirected to contact centers by a simple routing instruction in the Zoom auto attendant that sends the call to the Five9 IVR;
  • Calls requiring contact center personnel can be directed to correct skill groups;
  • Calls to toll-free numbers can be redirected to specialist work groups outside the contact center through a transfer from Five9 to Zoom Phone;
  • Five9 contact center agents can engage with back-office experts who are using Zoom Phone. The agent can consult with experts, conference them in, or transfer the call.

"Seamlessly connecting callers between the Zoom cloud and Five9 enables organizations to optimize interaction between their contact center and UC platforms," said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, in a statement. "We are excited to work together with Zoom to create the best product experience possible with the shared focus on making every customer happy."

"We are pleased to further our collaboration with Five9," said Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, in a statement. "This integration with Five9 ensures that our joint customers have access to the market-leading solution that encompasses meetings, unified communications, and contact center."

