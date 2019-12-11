Five9 Creates Joint Offering with Zoom

p>Five9, a provider of cloud contact center technology, has partnered with Zoom Video Communications to create a cloud-to-cloud telephony integration between Zoom Phone and the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center.

This integration allows calls to be seamlessly routed between the Zoom Phone unified communications application and Five9. It features direct network peering over a private network and will enable the following:

Calls to general numbers can be automatically redirected to contact centers by a simple routing instruction in the Zoom auto attendant that sends the call to the Five9 IVR;

Calls requiring contact center personnel can be directed to correct skill groups;

Calls to toll-free numbers can be redirected to specialist work groups outside the contact center through a transfer from Five9 to Zoom Phone;

Five9 contact center agents can engage with back-office experts who are using Zoom Phone. The agent can consult with experts, conference them in, or transfer the call.