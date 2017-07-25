Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Now Available via Microsoft AppSource

Five9, a provider of cloud software for the enterprise contact center market, has added the Five9 Adapter for Microsoft Dynamics CRM to Microsoft's AppSource marketplace.

"The seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 brings the power of Five9 to the desktop. When you combine the powerful telephony platform and blended agent capabilities from Five9 with Microsoft Dynamics 365, our customers have all the tools they need to develop leads, nurture contacts, track progress throughout the pipeline, and increase both sales and retention," said Param Kahlon, general manager of Microsoft Dynamics 365, in a statement.

Microsoft's AppSource marketplace helps companies find software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps from Microsoft and its partners. Including existing app add-ins and content packages, AppSource apps are built on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, Skype for Business, and other Microsoft applications.