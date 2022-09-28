Faye Partners with Ultimate

Faye, a provider of software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, and Ultimate, a virtual agent platform provider, are partnering to deliver artificial intelligence-driven customer experience solutions to help their clients better understand customer needs, deliver personalized, omnichannel support, and automate common customer service functions.

"At Faye, we are dedicated to helping our clients improve their customer experience using industry-leading software," said Sarah Hurd, vice president of product and marketing at Faye, in a statement. "That's why we are excited to announce our partnership with Ultimate. Ultimate is the most powerful conversational AI tool on the market, and they are rated as the #1 virtual agent software on the G2 platform. Combining our customer experience software expertise with Ultimate's cutting-edge bot solution, we can enable our clients to take their customer experience to the next level."

"At Ultimate, we want to collaborate with forward-thinkers, like Faye, who is as obsessed with delivering better and more optimized customer support processes as we are," said Sylvain Mlodyszewski, partnerships lead at Ultimate, in a statement. "This way, we can help our customers achieve their absolute best CX technology dreams."