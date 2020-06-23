Evolve IP Launches the Work Anywhere Office

Evolve IP has launched the Work Anywhere Office, enabling employees to work anywhere, anytime, on any connected device.

The Work Anywhere Office seamlessly integrates desktops, collaboration, phone systems, identity and access management, and contact center into a single, browser-based solution that runs on any laptop, desktop, tablet, or mobile phone. Services perform identically on all devices. Employers simply provide permission for the technologies particular employees need to do their jobs, and they become accessible at the click of a button.

Evolve IP's Work Anywhere Office includes the following capabilities:

Collaboration through services like Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx Teams;

Voice services from Cisco integrated with collaboration solutions or delivered as a stand-alone service;

Desktop as a Service, a virtual desktop solution that includes integrated softphone communications;

Evolve IP'scontact center software; and

Identity Management, with password management and security capabilities using single sign-on and multifactor authentication.