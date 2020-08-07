Evolve IP Integrates with Microsoft Teams and Workspaces

Evolve IP has integrated its omnichannel Evolve Contact Suite with Microsoft Teams and Workspaces.

Leveraging a Web-based identity and access management portal, agents and managers can use Microsoft Teams, access all of the business's applications, including legacy on-premises applications, while delivering customer experience with Evolve IP's omnichannel contact center software.

The Evolve Contact Suite was designed to enable contact center agents to work anywhere. And new enhancements to the platform further those capabilities.