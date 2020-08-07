Evolve IP Integrates with Microsoft Teams and Workspaces

Evolve IP has integrated its omnichannel Evolve Contact Suite with Microsoft Teams and Workspaces.
Leveraging a Web-based identity and access management portal, agents and managers can use Microsoft Teams, access all of the business's applications, including legacy on-premises applications, while delivering customer experience with Evolve IP's omnichannel contact center software.
The Evolve Contact Suite was designed to enable contact center agents to work anywhere. And new enhancements to the platform further those capabilities.
"When agents and their managers were forced to move home, businesses struggled to deliver all of the functionality required for them to be successful," said Scott Kinka, chief technology officer at Evolve IP, in a statement. "Some CCaaS solutions provide a remote way for agents to join the omnichannel contact center, but they fall short in securely delivering the rest of the applications agents need to be successful. IT is still burdened with shipping computers and managing VPNs."
Kinka continued, "No one in the contact center market, besides Evolve IP, can provide a complete solution for agents and managers that delivers award-winning omnichannel features, secure access to SaaS and legacy applications, and integration with the rest of the business via Microsoft Teams, all from a web browser on nearly any device."