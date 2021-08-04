Enterprise Bot Launches HealthAI

Enterprise Bot today launched an omnichannel virtual health assistant platform, HealthAI, to automate the scheduling of patient appointments through voice, email, and chat.

HealthAI uses machine learning to power conversational chatbots, email, and voice bots that can manage customer service queries and provide client support.

HealthAI can also handle invoice payments, e-consultations, COVID-19 self-assessments, updates of medical records, claims processing, and vaccination enrollment. It comes pre-integrated with EPIC, one of the leading electronic health records platforms.