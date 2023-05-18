Enghouse Systems Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with Lifesize

Enghouse Systems has agreed to purchase the assets of Lifesize, a provider of video conferencing and omnichannel contact center solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the agreement includes all of Lifesize's assets and brands, including Lifesize, Kaptivo, ProScheduler, Serenova, and Telstrat.

The agreement is the first in a series of strategic actions that Lifesize is taking to reorganize its capital structure after petitioning for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.