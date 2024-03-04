Enghouse Launches EnghouseAI Suite

Enghouse Interactive, a provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, has launched its next-generation artificial intelligence products to enhance contact center capabilities, improve agent productivity, and provide insights from customer interactions.

Key benefits of EnghouseAI's products include the following:

Real-time agent assistance and translation;

Real-time and post-interaction coaching;

Automated summarization of customer conversations;

Automated agent evaluation and scorecards;

Voice of the customer insights that highlight customer sentiment, identify business product or service gaps, and reveal growth opportunities.