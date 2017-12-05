Enghouse Interactive Releases TouchPoint Agent for Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business

Enghouse Interactive, a developer of contact center software and services, today launched TouchPoint Agent, a call center solution for Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business Online.

TouchPoint Agent is a lightweight, server-less application that empowers contact center agents with skills-based routing, CRM screen pop, call recording, directory searching for experts, call categorization and control, graphical reporting, and real-time dashboards. It is integrated to Office 365 directly from the desktop and caters to call centers that leverage voice for customer interactions.

"TouchPoint Agent is a response to our customers and partners who want call center functionality that is easy and effortless and native to both Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business Online," said John Cray, vice president of product management at Enghouse Interactive, in a statement. "Simply download the application from our website and TouchPoint Agent will have you managing call-flow and customer service more efficiently in a matter of minutes. There's no learning curve, and additional servers are not required. For businesses that leverage Office 365 for productivity and communications, TouchPoint Agent is the only server-less application that can evolve their interaction capabilities without complex and costly integrations, training, and support."

This solution includes Enghouse Interactive's graphical interface, TouchPoint, leveraging intuitive interaction handling, context-sensitive control, and colorful metrics.

Enghouse Interactive solutions leverage native integration to Office 365 and Skype for Business, usingMicrosoft-endorsed APIs, trusted conferences and contact federation. A tenured Microsoft partner, Enghouse Interactive earned its Gold Application Development and Communications competencies in March 2015.