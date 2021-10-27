Engageware Partners with Glia

Engageware, a provider of customer engagement solutions, and Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, have integrated their technologies to help financial institutions provide customer engagement and support in the digital domain. In a few simple clicks, financial institutions can now access the Engageware solution in the Glia operator dashboard.
The Glia platform enables institutions to meet customers where they are and communicate with them via messaging, video banking, and voice while guiding them through co-browsing. By integrating Engageware's financial services industry-specific knowledge base into this platform, banking customers can access bank-specific content, self-service assistance, and information across channels. When more complex inquiries arise, customers can be transferred to a live representative without having to reauthenticate themselves or provide additional context. This combination also allows financial institutions to offer automated answers via self-service.
"Like Glia, we are committed to equipping financial institutions with the solutions needed to effectively and productively engage with customers while reducing cost to serve," said Bill Clark, CEO of Engageware, in a statement. "This integration further demonstrates our commitment to partnering with best-of-breed providers to ensure our customers have access to the technology and expertise required to succeed in today's digitally engaged society. Today's customers expect a seamless experience and exceptional, timely support whether delivered through digital channels, in-branch, or the call center."
"Consumers expect their financial institutions to deliver quick, convenient service and support, no matter the time or place," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, in a statement. "By leveraging Engageware's domain expertise within our sophisticated Digital Customer Service platform, institutions can empower their customers to self-serve when possible and easily connect with a live agent when needed, all without ever being forced to leave the digital domain. This modern approach to customer service creates a unique advantage for institutions in an increasingly competitive marketplace."