Engageware Partners with Glia

Engageware, a provider of customer engagement solutions, and Glia, a provider of digital customer service solutions, have integrated their technologies to help financial institutions provide customer engagement and support in the digital domain. In a few simple clicks, financial institutions can now access the Engageware solution in the Glia operator dashboard.

The Glia platform enables institutions to meet customers where they are and communicate with them via messaging, video banking, and voice while guiding them through co-browsing. By integrating Engageware's financial services industry-specific knowledge base into this platform, banking customers can access bank-specific content, self-service assistance, and information across channels. When more complex inquiries arise, customers can be transferred to a live representative without having to reauthenticate themselves or provide additional context. This combination also allows financial institutions to offer automated answers via self-service.