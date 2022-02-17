Emplifi Launches Social Care

Emplifi, a unified customer experience platform provider, today launched Emplifi Social Care as part of the Emplifi Unified CX Platform.

Emplifi Social Care empowers teams outside of the service center to support customer requests that come in across social media channels using chatbot technology and case management tools.

Emplifi Social Care automatically connects customers to live advisors to address their needs. Now retail consultants, product specialists, or brand ambassadors can queue, route, manage, and resolve customer requests at scale from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and other social platforms.

"Today, people use social media and messaging for nearly everything: discovering new products, researching purchases, sharing their experiences, and receiving service and support," said Alex George, chief product officer at Emplifi, in a statement. "Emplifi Social Care enables enterprises to serve customers with that immediate social experience, helping to drive a much better customer experience across digital channels."

Emplifi Social Care integrates directly with Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud and comes standard with Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud. It also integrates with Emplifi Service Cloud to ensure more complex customer cases can be managed by service departments without losing context or continuity.

E-commerce teams can step in at crucial points during the purchasing process, offering timely information that helps boost conversion rates and increase average order values. Social media marketing teams who outgrow community management tools can leverage Emplifi Social Care to provide greater assistance with an instant view of customers' history, relevant product information, policies, FAQs, and more. Cases can be escalated to Emplifi Service Cloud anytime, equipping live agents with a full customer profile and context.

Emplifi Social Care provides real-time dashboards to monitor and analyze the volume of cases across social media channels. Users can also route customer comments and queries to the right teams based on priority, channel, and other custom business rules and assign permissions to teams or individuals.