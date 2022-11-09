Eleveo Integrates Its Workforce Optimization Suite With Zoom Contact Center

Eleveo has joined Zoom Video Communications' ISV Partner Program and is integrating its Workforce Optimization (WFO) software suite with Zoom Contact Center.

As an ISV, Eleveo contact center optimization and compliance tools will be available through the Zoom App Marketplace. Those tools include Workforce Management (WFM), Quality Management (QM) and Analytics modules. Eleveo's Workforce Management tool uses historical, queue, and agent performance data from Zoom Contact Center for forecasting, scheduling, and adherence tasks.

"Eleveo, like Zoom Video Communications, has always embraced the goal of providing universal access to world-class features and functionality; it's what drives our product development. Contact centers of any size can optimize agent resources, elevate the customer experience, and ensure regulatory compliance. Customers don't need a dedicated staff to deploy and manage our tools or train their users," said Brian Shore, Eleveo's CEO, in a statement.

"Customers bring high expectations to every interaction they have with a business regardless of its size. Small and mid-sized contact centers need the same advanced omnichannel platform capabilities and WFO functionality as their enterprise counterparts. We're delivering it with this integration," said Kentis Gopalla, head of ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center, in a statement. "Zoom Contact Center, along with the Eleveo offering, is an ideal solution for organizations looking for a comprehensive contact center solution that's easy to access, manage, use, and scale."