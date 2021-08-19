Edify Labs Releases Edify Huddle CX v4.0

Edify Labs, a customer experience software company, has released version 4.0 of its cloud-native business communications solution, Edify Huddle CX, with easier access to customer data via comprehensive journey maps, faster search capabilities, and new real-time coaching and monitoring tools.

Edify Huddle CX unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications (CPaaS/API) functionality in a single, cloud-native software solution. New functionality in version 4.0 includes the following:

Enhanced journey mapping;

New search functions;

Three new views for enhanced coaching and monitoring;

New post-call coaching capabilities;

Updated prompts; and

Improved no-code workflow functionality.