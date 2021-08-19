Edify Labs Releases Edify Huddle CX v4.0

Edify Labs, a customer experience software company, has released version 4.0 of its cloud-native business communications solution, Edify Huddle CX, with easier access to customer data via comprehensive journey maps, faster search capabilities, and new real-time coaching and monitoring tools.
Edify Huddle CX unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications (CPaaS/API) functionality in a single, cloud-native software solution. New functionality in version 4.0 includes the following:
- Enhanced journey mapping;
- New search functions;
- Three new views for enhanced coaching and monitoring;
- New post-call coaching capabilities;
- Updated prompts; and
- Improved no-code workflow functionality.
"Edify exists to fix the customer service failures that legacy vendors and products cannot address with old technology, and doing so requires listening, learning, and constant innovation on our part," said Bracken Fields, chief technology officer and co-founder of Edify, in a statement. "The voices of our customers factor daily into what we build and release into the marketplace. Plainly put, version 4.0 makes everything about our solution faster, easier, and more robust so everyone working to serve customers can do that job better."