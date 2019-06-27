Edify Labs Launches Edify Huddle

Edify Labs today launched Edify Huddle, a cloud-native business communications platform that combines unified communications, contact center software, and real-time communications API capabilities in a single solution.

Edify Huddle unifies all internal and external business communications. Users can move among channels—from social media to chat to voice to text to video and back again—within a single conversation.

Hammond, the Edify Huddle artificial intelligence engine, naturally understands customers, offers self-service bots, and routes interactions to the right agents.

"We are giving companies what they've always needed and asked for: the tools to bring their people together as if they're under one roof and to engage customers via any and every channel inside of a single interaction. Companies are beyond ready to do things differently, to work smarter, to make jobs better for their employees and life better for their customers, which ultimately makes the bottom line stronger. We've removed all of the risk, the barriers, the fear, the messy integrations, confusing pricing, clunky servers, and disparate views into what agents, employees, and customers need, want, and do," said Cameron Weeks, co-founder and CEO of Edify Labs, in a statement "Edify Huddle holistically addresses the full scope of the modern customer journey. This platform ensures front-line contact center agents have the support, knowledge, and expert back-up they need in a single-view ecosystem to deliver a stellar customer experience every time. The simple breakthrough of allowing customers to send a picture of their issue to a voice-based conversation has the ability to dramatically decrease handle time and increase first call resolution, which is ultimately why we are all here," said Bracken Fields, co-founder and chief technology officer at Edify Labs, in a statement.

Other features of Edify Huddle include the following:

Drag-and-drop visual design tool for omnichannel workflows and routing requirements;

True global availability and universal queue in 12 data regions split between Amazon and Google;

Access to complete customer interaction histories before, during, and after an interaction;

Tight integrations to Salesforce.com and Zendesk;

The ability to send post-interaction surveys and solicit customer feedback based on metrics occurring inside the conversation over any channel;

Identify coaching opportunities with real-time operational data, powered by machine learning;

Real-time communication APIs for voice, video, messaging, and machine learning-powered trend analysis;

Usage-based pricing; and

AES 256-bit encryption, in transit and at rest on all data, including live calls.

Edify is offering the first five users at no cost, forever, as well as a modular platform design that allows companies to migrate at their own pace. With global availability and real-time redundancy in 12 data regions around the world, Edify guarantees 100 percent platform uptime or it will pay out 10 times what was paid during downtime.