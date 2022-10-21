Edify Integrates ChromeOS Desk Connector for Contact Centers

Edify Labs, a customer experience software company, has integrated with the ChromeOS Desk connector for contact centers. This introduces the Desk, an organizer to manage all tabs and apps agents needs for specific interactions, including the single-window Edify CX contact center platform.
ChromeOS Desk connector allows Edify to automatically create a new desk for each customer interaction, organizing the apps, windows, and tools within one container. When the interaction ends, the desk with all its case-specific windows can be closed with one click.
"This is another tangible step forward in making employee experiences more intuitive, productive, and secure, which directly impacts every customer," said Bracken Fields, co-founder and chief technology officer of Edify, in a statement. "As consumers, we all know it's painful to wait as an agent tries to find information to resolve our issue. The Edify integration to ChromeOS Desk connector puts everything agents need in front of them with a single click."
"Customer service shouldn't be hit or miss. And working as a contact center agent shouldn't be a painful experience either," said Matthew Clare, ChromeOS product lead for contact center solutions, in a statement. "Contact centers powered by ChromeOS deliver the future of customer experience by improving agent productivity, reducing cognitive load, and guaranteeing that more customers end transactions feeling satisfied. Secure by design, ChromeOS has never had a reported ransomware attack and deploys simply and fast, ensuring quick and secure agent onboarding."