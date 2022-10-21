Edify Integrates ChromeOS Desk Connector for Contact Centers

Edify Labs, a customer experience software company, has integrated with the ChromeOS Desk connector for contact centers. This introduces the Desk, an organizer to manage all tabs and apps agents needs for specific interactions, including the single-window Edify CX contact center platform.

ChromeOS Desk connector allows Edify to automatically create a new desk for each customer interaction, organizing the apps, windows, and tools within one container. When the interaction ends, the desk with all its case-specific windows can be closed with one click.