Dubber Unified Call Recording and Voice AI Now Available on Salesforce AppExchange

Dubber, a provider of call recording and voice intelligence, today launche Dubber Unified Call Recording and Voice AI on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling businesses to connect their Dubber-enabled telephony or unified communications platforms with their Salesforce environments and start automatically capturing and logging customer conversations.

Call recordings, data, insights and alerts can now be compliantly captured and aggregated, ready for use within Salesforce. Employees can then search for information contained in call records, filter opportunities by key words, and access sentiment analysis and other data points by customer, sales representative, or across entire teams.

"Dubber's integration into the Salesforce AppExchange solves a myriad of issues that sales staff face everyday," said Steve McGovern, CEO of Dubber, in a statement. "We're putting sales leaders back in the driver's seat by ending not knowing what was said and how satisfied customers are. And we're giving sales reps back hundreds of hours of lost productivity taken in entering notes and updating records. Dubber on Salesforce should be the one thing every sales leader does first in 2021to boost performance and productivity and get an edge over competitors. "The essence of a successful CRM strategy is to understand and represent the true relationship with the customer. There is no better way of doing that than being able to append the actual contact conversation, reflecting not just the one-dimensional facts but also capturing the nuances of expression. With Dubber Unified Call Recording and voice AI integrated with Salesforce, users can now get the full picture of their customers, eliminating the guesswork and intuition that businesses have relied on thus far to enable better customer experiences," McGovern added.

Dubber is available on more than 142 service provider networks globally and collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex Calling.