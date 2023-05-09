Dialpad Partners with Google Cloud for Generative AI

Dialpad is partnering with Google Cloud to develop new generative artificial intelligence for users.

This partnership will bring Google Cloud Vertex AI capabilities into the Dialpad platform.

"As an AI-powered platform focused on transforming how the world works together and a long-time partner of Google, Dialpad is thrilled to work with Google Cloud on new generative AI capabilities," said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad, in a statement. "We infused AI into our platform five years ago, and building it out responsibly is a facet that we've always taken seriously. Google is a longstanding AI industry innovator, which is a key reason why Google Cloud's generative AI is the right technology for us to leverage as we continue to deliver new features and capabilities in a way that is responsible and sustainable. Vertex AI brings an added layer of contextual depth to Dialpad's platform, bubbling up customer insights in real time to make it easier for salespeople and customer service agents to do their job, which has been the core of our mission since day one."

"Generative AI has the potential to simplify many of our most common tasks at work," said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president of global ecosystem and channels at Google Cloud, in a statement. "As a true cloud-native and innovator company in the industry, we are delighted to partner with Dialpad in support of their mission and to bring Google Cloud generative AI to users in new and helpful ways.