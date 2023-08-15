Dialpad Launches DialpadGPT

Dialpad, a customer intelligence platform provider, today introduced DialpadGPT, a domain-specific large language model (LLM) tailored specifically to power features that automate tasks for improving customer service, sales, and recruiting experiences.

Built on more than 5 billion minutes of proprietary conversational data collected over five years, DialpadGPT's real-time generative AI uses conversational and messaging data across customer service, sales, recruiting, and employee collaboration to harness the power of AI automation and assistance at scale.

"LLMs are only as accurate and strong as the data they are trained on," said Dan O'Connell, chief AI and strategy officer at Dialpad, in a statement. "DialpadGPT was purpose-built for the enterprise and addresses businesses' common qualms with existing LLMs. It leverages our transcription engine, that has best-in-class accuracy to produce strong, unbiased results at a fast speed, provides the opportunity to scale, and meets high security and compliance standards all at a lower cost than existing LLMs. AI has been at the heart of Dialpad's business for more than five years, and we're excited to bring such a transformative tool to market."

"The next wave of AI products will produce compliant, tailored, and unbiased results with greater precision and speed than we've seen historically. I believe Dialpad has cracked that code for how businesses land and communicate with their customers," said Will Griffith, founding partner at ICONIQ Growth, in a statement. "The company's rollout of generative AI capabilities in 2023 was just the tip of the iceberg. The launch of DialpadGPT has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses think of, interact with, and capitalize on AI moving forward."