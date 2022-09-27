Dialpad Launches Agent Empowerment

Dialpad, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered communication and collaboration technology, has launched Agent Empowerment for contact center supervisors, managers, and agents.

Included in this release are the following:

  • Dialpad Ai Agent Assist, built on a conversational search engine to enable process and compliance automation while connecting and bringing agent-required tools and services into one interface.
  • Dialpad Ai QA Scorecards, to help agents stay on track during calls, ensure compliance, and guide supervisors through the quality assurance process during and after calls.

"Dialpad's Ai is a game changer for the contact center because it drives customer satisfaction, prevents customer attrition, and turns the contact center into a profit center," said Dan O'Connell, chief strategy officer of Dialpad, in a statement.

"AI-based guidance is a breakthrough technology for contact centers, bringing immediate, relevant assistance to agents in any situation," said Keith Dawson, vice president and research director at Ventana Research, in a statement. "It relieves the pressure on over-burdened agents while improving the customer's experience. Dialpad's new Ai Agent Assist skillfully manages and suggests ways for representatives to zero in on precise actions without missing a beat."

Connect with SCS



Email Newsletter

Receive customer service news, trends, and analysis, plus expert advice.
Periodically, get important offers from SmartCustomerService.com or our advertising partners.

Best Practices

More Best Practices

Webinars

More Webinars

Content Library

More Content Library