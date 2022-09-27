Dialpad Launches Agent Empowerment

Dialpad, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered communication and collaboration technology, has launched Agent Empowerment for contact center supervisors, managers, and agents.

Included in this release are the following:

"Dialpad's Ai is a game changer for the contact center because it drives customer satisfaction, prevents customer attrition, and turns the contact center into a profit center," said Dan O'Connell, chief strategy officer of Dialpad, in a statement.

"AI-based guidance is a breakthrough technology for contact centers, bringing immediate, relevant assistance to agents in any situation," said Keith Dawson, vice president and research director at Ventana Research, in a statement. "It relieves the pressure on over-burdened agents while improving the customer's experience. Dialpad's new Ai Agent Assist skillfully manages and suggests ways for representatives to zero in on precise actions without missing a beat."