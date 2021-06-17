Dialpad Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Dialpad, a communication and collaboration solutions provider, has integrated its platform with Microsoft Teams.

Dialpad for Microsoft Teams is a cloud-native direct routing integration that connects Dialpad's telephony features and Voice Intelligence (Vi) capabilities into the Microsoft Teams native environment.

With Dialpad direct routing at the heart of the integration, Microsoft Teams users have access to Dialpad's global calling capabilities with PSTN connectivity in 49 countries in addition to inbound and outbound calling features. Powered by automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning, Dialpad Vi provides Microsoft Teams users with real-time transcriptions, analytics, in-call coaching, and intelligent conversation insights during every call.