Dialpad Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Dialpad, a communication and collaboration solutions provider, has integrated its platform with Microsoft Teams.
Dialpad for Microsoft Teams is a cloud-native direct routing integration that connects Dialpad's telephony features and Voice Intelligence (Vi) capabilities into the Microsoft Teams native environment.
With Dialpad direct routing at the heart of the integration, Microsoft Teams users have access to Dialpad's global calling capabilities with PSTN connectivity in 49 countries in addition to inbound and outbound calling features. Powered by automatic speech recognition, natural language processing, and machine learning, Dialpad Vi provides Microsoft Teams users with real-time transcriptions, analytics, in-call coaching, and intelligent conversation insights during every call.
"Today's technology and communications investments need to be in solutions that wholly integrate into how businesses work today yet are flexible and scalable to evolve with them tomorrow," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad, in a statement. "Today, more than 145 million people are using Microsoft Teams as their team collaboration tool, and nobody in the unified communications space does telephony services better than Dialpad. We're excited to see the positive impact Dialpad direct routing will have on the calling experience for businesses using Microsoft Teams. With an open integration platform that natively extends and unifies business applications, Dialpad is delivering the best tools for teams to do their best work, both today and tomorrow."
"Dialpad has focused on supporting highly distributed organizations and improving operational efficiency and productivity through its mobile-first, cloud-based unified communications and contact center solutions since its early days," said Raul Castanon-Martinez, senior analyst at 451 Research, in a statement. "The integration with Microsoft Teams shows that the company continues to build and expand on this vision."