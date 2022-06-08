Dialpad Adds Ai CSAT to its Customer Intelligence Offering

Dialpad, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered communication and collaboration systems, has launched Ai CSAT, a real-time, predictive engine for customer satisfaction, as part of its Customer Intelligence offering.

With this offering, customer satisfaction scores for 100 percent of customer calls can be inferred and shared with key decision-makers in the organization.

Ai CSAT analyzes every customer call as a core component of the Dialpad TrueCaaS platform. Dialpad early-access customers have seen as much as a 15 percent improvement in CSAT scores within the first three weeks of use.