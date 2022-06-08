Dialpad Adds Ai CSAT to its Customer Intelligence Offering

Dialpad, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered communication and collaboration systems, has launched Ai CSAT, a real-time, predictive engine for customer satisfaction, as part of its Customer Intelligence offering.
With this offering, customer satisfaction scores for 100 percent of customer calls can be inferred and shared with key decision-makers in the organization.
Ai CSAT analyzes every customer call as a core component of the Dialpad TrueCaaS platform. Dialpad early-access customers have seen as much as a 15 percent improvement in CSAT scores within the first three weeks of use.
"For the first time ever, companies of any size can obtain CSAT scores from every voice conversation rather than depending on a handful of customers to complete traditional, post-call surveys," said Craig Walker, founder and CEO of Dialpad, in a statement. "With our pioneering Customer Intelligence solutions, including the recent launches of AI-powered Customer Engagement, Conversational Ai, and now Ai CSAT, Dialpad Ai Contact Center is easily five years ahead of anything in the market today."
"Dialpad Ai CSAT makes our agents more aware of how they present themselves and raises the performance bar within our contact center, because even if the customer does not fill out the survey, the interaction still generates customer feedback," said Rena Bishop, information technology supervisor at Human-I-T, in a statement. "We speak to hundreds of customers each month but receive very few responses to our customer feedback survey. Now, with Ai CSAT from Dialpad, we can easily check the predictive rate in real time and combine with the survey responses for a more complete picture. Our customer service department loves it because it gives us feedback without inconveniencing the customer."