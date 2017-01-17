DialogTech Partners with Genesys

DialogTech, a provider of call attribution technology, is partnering with Genesys, a provider of omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, to help businesses improve customer acquisition and fuel revenue growth by better aligning their marketing initiatives with call center activity and outcomes.

The integration allows marketing teams to deliver DialogTech's call attribution and caller profile data, including the channel, ad, search keyword, web page that generated the call, caller’s name, phone number, and location, into Genesys. Using this data, Genesys routes the call to the best available enterprise resource and generates a screen pop on the agent's desktop.

After the conversation is completed, Genesys' in-call data, including interactive voice response (IVR) traversal, interaction disposition, recorded conversation, and call outcome, is pushed back to DialogTech's platform. Through DialogTech's additional integrations, marketers can also share this data with their analytics platforms, enabling them to know how their media spend, campaigns, and websites drive calls that result in sales opportunities and revenue.