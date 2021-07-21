Dial800 Expands Tracking, AI Driven Analytics, and Cloud-Based Communications

Dial800, a provider of call tracking and analytics solutions, has introduced expanded AI-Driven analytics, integration capabilities, and an entire suite of VoIP business communication systems.

"The expansion of our AI-Driven analytics tools is very exciting and extremely beneficial to our customers. Our automated speech analytics work alongside call tracking and essentially listen to every call for the client, giving customers instant feedback into their call performance," said Nick Felmlee, Dial800's chief technology officer, in a statement.

With the new integrations, pre-built templates are available for the most requested programs, including Salesforce and HubSpot. Custom integration services are also an option.

With the refresh, Dial800 also introduced BizCloud VoIP business services on its call tracking and routing platform.

Key tracking, analytics, and communication services from Dial800 now include the following: