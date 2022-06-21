Deloitte Digital Launches TrueServe

Deloitte Digital today launched TrueServe, an integrated suite of contact center technologies built with industry-specific insights and accelerators.

TrueServe is a cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, and analytics-driven contact center solution. It gets customers into the right channel based on their needs and provides dynamic operational and strategic insights through built-in capabilities like sentiment and customer behavior analysis, performance visibility and reporting, voice and text analysis, and both real-time and historical cross-channel reporting.