DataRobot Partners with CallMiner

DataRobot and CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, today announced a partnership to accelerate artificial intelligence capabilities within contact centers.

Through this strategic alliance, CallMiner will leverage DataRobot's automated machine learning technology for behavioral insight revealing the intent, sentiment and action drivers that matter most for customer experience (CX) and contact center optimization.

"DataRobot has allowed us to accelerate the pace at which conversational intelligence can affect a business' success," said Jeff Gallino, founder and chief technology officer at CallMiner, in a statement. "While we've been deploying AI techniques in speech analytics for years, by automating and standardizing through DataRobot, we are drastically reducing the amount of time it takes to build models and deliver insights from conversations."

DataRobot will take advantage of CallMiner's ability to provide a massive amount of labeled conversational data. This rich repository of business intelligence can be mined to create training datasets for its automated machine learning platform.

With the combined power of DataRobot and CallMiner, companies can identify the behaviors, processes, and product decisions that affect the likelihood of a customer to end their relationship because of dissatisfaction, or to refer the company to friends in a positive light. Companies can then incorporate both this AI insight and prediction into their business practices.