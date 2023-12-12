D-ID Launches Digital Agents

D-ID, providers of a platform for the generation of digital humans, is introducing D-ID Agents, a no-code method of producing interactive digital humans to sell, support, and teach on websites, presentations, and apps.

D-ID's Digital Agents, driven by large language models (LLMs), will enable businesses to embed an AI-powered virtual assistant onto their websites and create agents of different ages, genders, and ethnicities, trained in multiple languages. Companies will have access to advanced development options through D-ID's API and Creative Reality Studio.

D-ID is also introducing its Natural User Interface (NUI), enabling users to communicate with technology through face-to-face conversations. NUI functionality will provide a multimodal experience with a face, body, and voice for applications such as digital customer support representatives, digital salespeople for ecommerce storefronts, and digital instructors for training presentations.

"Digital technology has become increasingly powerful, but our capacity to extract value from it is often limited by how we interact with it," said Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder of D-ID, in a statement. "The NUI platform is changing this by enabling companies to develop interfaces that facilitate natural, face-to-face conversations with customers. These interfaces understand and earn the trust of the user, without any typing or clicking. They will adapt and evolve along with the business and digital landscape. This advancement powers D-ID's Agents, allowing them to respond intelligently to customer questions and provide personalized advice, meeting the customers' need for prompt and effective interaction."

Platform features and functionality include the following: