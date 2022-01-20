Cyara Launches Toll-Free Fast Check

Cyara, provider of the Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced Toll-Free Fast Check for managing and testing toll-free numbers.

"Our mission at Cyara is to respond to modern industry needs with innovations that solve actual business challenges, and Cyara's new Toll-Free Fast Check solution is a prime example," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara, in a statement. "We strive to help organizations modernize and adapt CX testing processes, regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journey."

Toll-Free Fast Check can be delivered as a concierge-style white-glove service without set-up, subscription, or training. It includes the following:

  • Automated toll-free number testing and IVR prompt validation;
  • Automatically generated reports detailing whether toll-free numbers are operational and identifying defective or inactive numbers,
  • Transcription of first-level IVR prompts;
  • Detailed reporting on status or cause of call failures;
  • Support for any volume of numbers.

