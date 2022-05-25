Cyara Releases CX Test Automation Maturity Model

Cyara, provider of the Automated CX Assurance Platform, has released its CX Test Automation Maturity Model, a self-assessment tool for companies' automated CX testing and how it compares to industry best practices. The model provides actionable steps to deliver improved customer journeys across digital and voice channels and reduce customer-facing defects.

"Automated CX assurance is an increasingly critical practice that highly impacts and benefits modern contact centers. Cyara's Test Automation Maturity Model empowers organizations that want to modernize and adapt their testing process, regardless of where they are in their digital transformation journeys," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara, in a statement. "Since so many organizations are looking for guidance on how to successfully implement CX testing and assurance, we want to deliver a simple, cost-free solution that will assist businesses in discovering and deploying the best test automation practices for their CX."