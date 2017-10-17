Cyara Launches Velocity CX Testing

Cyara, provider of a customer experience (CX) assurance platform, today launched Velocity, combining CX design, testing, and monitoring.

Velocity enables organizations to fully test their CX early within each development cycle. Teams can identify and remedy bugs before a customer would ever experience them, when they are also less expensive to fix.

"We enable organizations to bulletproof their customer experience across all channels, ensuring that it lives up to their brand promise," said James Isaacs, Cyara's president, in a statement. "By connecting CX design to testing, we drive efficiencies into the process, ultimately helping eliminate negative customer experiences. Our goal is to prevent everything from minor inconveniences to major defects–all those breaking points that lead to bad CX and ultimately lost customers."

Velocity, which supports a wide range of digital and voice customer channels, and a broad range of Agile CX development methodologies for continuous planning, testing, and integration.

Velocity also enables CX designers, developers, and testers to collaborate and communicate with business stakeholders as they map customer journeys. Its collaboration hub provides a way to bring business, development, and operations personnel together with a common visual language that aligns them around a precise CX design.

Through thesame CX collaboration hub, Velocity automates the creation of thousands of test scripts through automated discovery of the existing CX or imported from another design tool. Any time a change is made to the design, Velocity will update the test scripts and/or set up a review cycle needed to ensure design and tests are always in sync.

Velocity can capture the entire set of possible customer journeys and apply testing across channels of engagement, including journeys that cross multiple channels. Velocity can even test journeys that span self-service and agent-assisted service, and ensure that any information input by the customer carries over to the agent with the right skills.

Velocity complements and works with Cyara's other offerings, which include Cyara CX Assurance Platform to help companies accelerate CX development, increase quality across digital and voice channels, and assure customer journeys end-to-end; Cyara Cruncher, which puts CX systems through extensive performance and load-testing, ensuring systems work at scale; and Cyara Pulse, which delivers real-time CX insights via web browser or the Cyara mobile app, enabling customers to identify issues and troubleshoot problems.