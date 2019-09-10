Cyara Launches Accelerate for Genesys PureCloud

Cyara has launched Cyara Accelerator for Genesys PureCloud to automate and simplify the migration of contact centers to Genesys PureCloud. The new offering is a platform-specific version of the Cyara Accelerator for Cloud Migration and is now available on Genesys AppFoundry, a dedicated online marketplace for customer experience solutions.
The Cyara Accelerator for Genesys PureCloud enables businesses to streamline and manage their transitions from on-premises solutions to the cloud. Built on the Cyara CX Assurance Platform, it speeds up the entire development lifecycle for customer experience technology, including design, interactive voice response (IVR) discovery and documentation, functional and regression testing, voice quality testing, load testing, and production monitoring.
The Cyara Accelerator for Genesys PureCloud takes users through the following five steps for migration:
- Design: automatically discovers and documents existing interactive voice response (IVR) applications.
- Build: automatically exports customer experience designs into Genesys PureCloud to generate call flows.
- Test: automatically generates test cases for each IVR path and executes functional and regression tests, including voice quality testing for the agent environment.
- Deploy: pressure tests for simultaneous connections prior to go-live in Genesys PureCloud.
- Maintain: continually monitors performance to ensure optimal system performance and provides real-time insights to address any issues that might arise.
"We want to ensure that migrating a contact center to the cloud is as simple as possible," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara, in a statement. "Cyara Accelerator for Genesys PureCloud helps brands get their cloud-based contact centers up and running twice as fast, enabling them to innovate more quickly and deliver higher-quality customer experiences that differentiate their brands."
"We are thrilled Cyara is part of the Genesys AppFoundry, one of the broadest, deepest collections of customer experience-related apps and integrations in the industry," said Jeff Wise, vice president of application and developer marketing at Genesys, in a statement. "Cyara's Accelerator gives businesses another path to easily transition to PureCloud. We look forward to helping even more organizations leverage PureCloud to push the boundary of what's possible in the future of customer experience"