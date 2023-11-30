Cyara Joins NICE CXexchange Marketplace

Cyara's CX Assurance offerings are now available on the NICE CXexchange marketplace.

Cyara's solutions will help NICE customers do the following:

"By bringing Cyara's innovative CX Assurance solutions to the NICE CXexchange marketplace, we enable the delivery of flawless customer experiences to contact centers globally," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara, in a statement. "This drives further innovation and excellence across the entire contact center ecosystem. With this offering, we look forward to unlocking new levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction."

"Cyara is driving the modernization of quality assurance processes for organizations, regardless of their current digital transformation stage. Their commitment to innovation and their industry-leading solutions make them the go-to provider for streamlining CX assurance processes," said Barry Cooper, president of the CX Division at NICE, in a statement. "Together, we empower our customers to deliver exceptional customer experiences, all while maintaining the highest level of service quality. We are excited to offer Cyara on NICE's CXexchange."