Cyara Acquires Spearline

Cyara has acquired Irish communication testing company Spearline, expanding its global in-country dialling and WebRTC testing and monitoring capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"To support a remote workforce, organizations are moving their communications platforms to the cloud," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO of Cyara, in a statement. "While this eliminates the complexity of managing the hardware, there is new complexity in testing advanced features that come with these platforms, like AI, video, and omnichannel. Cyara offers the only CX assurance platform that can address the complexity of these modern communications systems today and in the future."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Cyara to bring unmatched excellence to CX assurance," said Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO of Spearline, in a statement. "This strategic move enables us to help more customers transform their CX, making every interaction flawless. We are excited for Spearline to become part of this combined powerhouse and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our customers."